Kazakhstani peacekeepers destroy 350 explosive items in Golan Heights

September 19 marked four months since Kazakhstan's third national peacekeeping contingent began its service with the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in the Golan Heights.

Photo source: gov.kz

Under the UN mission's mandate, the peacekeeping company's personnel patrol the area of responsibility, monitor the situation, and maintain constant readiness of quick reaction forces.

When necessary, troops are deployed to reinforce observation posts, evacuate UN personnel, and escort representatives of the Organization and its cargo.

Photo source: gov.kz

From June to September, the Kazakh contingent's explosive ordnance disposal team detected and destroyed 350 explosive items and 1,800 rounds of small arms ammunition.

Photo source: gov.kz

The national contingent conducted 470 operational activities. In addition to 379 patrols, service members set up 49 temporary nighttime observation posts, held 11 quick reaction force drills, and conducted 11 meetings with local community representatives.

Photo source: gov.kz

The Kazakh peacekeeping contingent continues to fulfill its mission under the UN mandate.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstani peacekeepers continue demining operations in the Golan Heights.