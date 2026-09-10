Kazakhstani peacekeepers continue demining operations on Golan Heights

According to the ministry, Kazakhstani engineering units continue to conduct reconnaissance operations and clear areas of explosive objects.

During their operations, the servicemen locate and neutralize unexploded ordnance, mines and other hazardous objects that pose a threat to both peacekeepers and the local population.

Since the start of the mission, Kazakhstani specialists have destroyed more than 2,000 explosive devices and items.

The Ministry of Defense noted that the deminers operate under challenging conditions and strictly follow international safety standards during clearance operations.

Kazakhstan’s peacekeeping contingent has been carrying out its duties on the Golan Heights as part of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force mission, which monitors the separation of forces in the region.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan rotated its peacekeeping contingent to the UN Mission in Lebanon.