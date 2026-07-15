Kazakhstan rotates its peacekeeping contingent to UN Mission in Lebanon

The peacekeepers have begun carrying out duties within the mission's area of responsibility in southern Lebanon. Their tasks include monitoring compliance with the ceasefire, conducting patrols, assessing the security situation, guarding UN facilities, coordinating with local authorities and communities, and participating in humanitarian activities aimed at maintaining regional stability in line with the UN Security Council mandate.

According to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Defense, all personnel underwent comprehensive training in accordance with UN Security Council requirements and international standards before deployment.

The training included courses in international humanitarian law, rules on the use of force, interaction with civilian populations, language instruction, and practical exercises designed to prepare troops for modern peacekeeping operations.

The ministry noted that the deployment is not the soldiers' first experience serving in Lebanon. The newly arrived unit is the 11th rotation of Kazakhstan's national peacekeeping contingent assigned to the UNIFIL mission. Previous Kazakhstani peacekeepers also served alongside the Indian contingent and received high praise from mission commanders and international partners for their professionalism, discipline, and ability to operate effectively in a multinational environment.

The Ministry of Defense said Kazakhstan's participation in UN peacekeeping operations remains an important part of the country's contribution to international security, helping strengthen its reputation as a responsible partner in global peace efforts while providing its military personnel with valuable operational experience in multinational missions.

Earlier, Qazinform reported 70 Kazakhstani peacekeepers of the second contingent, who had completed their service within the UN mission on the Golan Heights, returned to Almaty.