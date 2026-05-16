Kazakhstani companies to take part in Balkhash NPP construction

According to the press service of Kazakhstan’s Nuclear Energy Agency, the sides discussed a wide range of cooperation issues in the development of the nuclear industry, including the implementation of the Balkhash Nuclear Power Plant project in Kazakhstan.

Special attention was given to workforce training for the nuclear sector, the development of scientific and technical cooperation, as well as the localization of production and participation of Kazakhstani enterprises in nuclear projects.

We discussed issues related to localization and the involvement of Kazakhstani companies in the construction of this plant, personnel training, and the overall development of long-term cooperation. It is encouraging to note that we have reached a common understanding on all key issues. Basic approaches have been developed that fully meet the interests of our states and reflect the strategic nature of relations between our countries, Satkaliyev said.

The head of Rosatom stressed the importance of comprehensive preparations for the implementation of the Balkhash NPP project, including engineering and environmental-climatic studies of the site.

Almost the entire production program is being carried out. We need at least one year of site monitoring in order to prepare all the necessary reports and implement the project with full consideration of the natural, geological, and weather conditions of this specific location, stated Likhachev.

According to Likhachev, the Balkhash plant project will be developed with consideration of local site characteristics and will be based on Russian nuclear energy technologies.

The sides also reaffirmed their interest in continuing constructive dialogue and further developing cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Russia discuss strengthening energy cooperation.