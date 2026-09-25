Kazakhstan’s Chistyakova takes heptathlon bronze at Asian Games
17:07, 25 September 2026
Kazakhstan’s Alina Chistyakova won a bronze medal in athletics at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Chistyakova scored 5,568 points across seven events to finish third in the women’s heptathlon.
Japan’s Yuri Tanaka claimed gold with 5,920 points, while fellow Japanese athlete Nanaka Kajiki took silver with 5,673.
In 2026, Chistyakova also won the women’s pentathlon at the Asian Indoor Championships, scoring 4,181 points.
Earlier, Kazakhstan’s women’s epee team won bronze in the team event at the Asian Games.