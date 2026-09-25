Kazakhstan’s Chistyakova takes heptathlon bronze at Asian Games

Chistyakova scored 5,568 points across seven events to finish third in the women’s heptathlon.

Japan’s Yuri Tanaka claimed gold with 5,920 points, while fellow Japanese athlete Nanaka Kajiki took silver with 5,673.

In 2026, Chistyakova also won the women’s pentathlon at the Asian Indoor Championships, scoring 4,181 points.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s women’s epee team won bronze in the team event at the Asian Games.