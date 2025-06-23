Kazakhstani airlines prohibited from using Middle Eastern countries’ airspace
Starting from June 13, 2025, due to a high level of threat to civil aviation safety arising from the current situation in the Middle East, the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan has prohibited Kazakhstani airlines from using the airspace of six countries - Iran, Israel, Iraq, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon, Kazinform News Agency reports.
“In this regard, the airlines operating passenger flights to the Middle East avoid the airspace of these countries and use alternative routes. On June 17, SCAT Airlines operated a flight on the Ashgabat-Astana route to evacuate 89 citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan from Iran. The flight was carried out in full compliance with the current restrictions,” a statement from the Civil Aviation Committee reads.
On June 13, the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan suspended flights over and within the airspace of Iran, Israel, Syria, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon.