Kazakhstan suspends flights over the Middle East
The Kazakh Aviation Administration suspends flights over and within the airspace of Iran, Israel, Syria, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon until further notice amid military escalation in the Middle East and high threat for civil aviation safety, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The decree concerns all scheduled and non-scheduled passenger, cargo and technical flights of Kazakhstani airlines.
The decree becomes effective on the date of receipt and is subject to mandatory execution. Additional information will be released by the aviation safety department of the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan if the situation in the respective region changes.
As earlier reported, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Friday that Israel has launched a "preemptive strike" on Iran.