Kazakhstan women’s volleyball team storms into Asian Games quarterfinals

Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan faced China in its final group-stage match on September 18, losing in straight sets 3-0 (25-18, 25-6, 25-14).

Despite the defeat, Kazakhstan had already secured a place in the next round regardless of the outcome of the match.

Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Earlier in the group stage, Kazakhstan defeated the Philippines 3-1. The Philippines also lost to China, ending their chances of finishing among the top two teams in Group B.

As a result, Kazakhstan and China advanced to the Asian Games quarterfinals.

Kazakhstan’s quarterfinal opponent will be determined following the conclusion of the group stage.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Ayana Kazbekova, Yuliana Petrova, and Diana Chshedrova qualified for the women’s modern pentathlon final at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.