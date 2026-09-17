Kazakhstan women’s basketball team opens Asian Games campaign with defeat

Kazakhstan is competing in Group B.

In their opening game, the Kazakh team faced the Philippines, which claimed an 86-58 victory after four quarters.

Kazakhstan’s roster includes Adelya Mustafina, Alexandra Petelina, Anastasiya Alishauskaite, Anna Bezgodova, Valeriya Kapitonova, Daria Koroleva, Darya Tsukanova, Kamila Amanzholova, Milana Krutevich, Nadezhda Yakovleva, Oksana Nurbaeva, and Tamara Noyok.

Kazakhstan will next face Japan on September 20.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Ayana Kazbekova, Yuliana Petrova, and Diana Chshedrova qualified for the women’s modern pentathlon final at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.