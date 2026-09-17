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    Kazakhstan women’s basketball team opens Asian Games campaign with defeat

    18:17, 17 September 2026

    Kazakhstan’s women’s basketball team has opened its campaign at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with a defeat, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan women’s basketball team opens Asian Games campaign with defeat
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Kazakhstan is competing in Group B.

    In their opening game, the Kazakh team faced the Philippines, which claimed an 86-58 victory after four quarters.

    Kazakhstan’s roster includes Adelya Mustafina, Alexandra Petelina, Anastasiya Alishauskaite, Anna Bezgodova, Valeriya Kapitonova, Daria Koroleva, Darya Tsukanova, Kamila Amanzholova, Milana Krutevich, Nadezhda Yakovleva, Oksana Nurbaeva, and Tamara Noyok.

    Kazakhstan will next face Japan on September 20.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Ayana Kazbekova, Yuliana Petrova, and Diana Chshedrova qualified for the women’s modern pentathlon final at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

    Asian Games Asia Japan Sport Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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