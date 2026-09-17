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    Kazakh pentathletes advance to Asian Games final

    15:41, 17 September 2026

    Kazakhstan’s Ayana Kazbekova, Yuliana Petrova, and Diana Chshedrova have qualified for the women’s modern pentathlon final at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Sports Development Directorate.

    Kazakh pentathletes advance to Asian Games final
    Photo credit: The Sports Development Directorate

    The women’s modern pentathlon semifinals have concluded, with all three Kazakh athletes securing places in the final.

    Athletes in Groups A and B competed in fencing, obstacle course racing, swimming, and laser run.

    Kazakh pentathletes advance to Asian Games final
    Photo credit: The Sports Development Directorate

    In Group A, Kazbekova finished fifth with 1,363 points, while Petrova placed ninth with 1,345 points.

    Chshedrova competed in Group B, where she also finished fifth with 1,356 points.

    Kazakh pentathletes advance to Asian Games final
    Photo credit: The Sports Development Directorate

    The top nine athletes from each semifinal group advanced to the final, meaning all three Kazakh pentathletes will remain in contention for Asian Games medals.

    The women’s final will take place on September 20.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that this year, about 80% of Kazakhstan’s national team members held their final training camps directly in the host country of the Asian Games.

    Asia Asian Games Japan Sport Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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