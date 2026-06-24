Kazakhstan captures gold at Asian Fencing Championships

Kazakhstan’s men’s épée team, comprising Yerlik Sertay, Vadim Sharlaimov, Nikita Zhulinsky, and Kirill Prokhodov, secured the gold medal.

In the final, Kazakhstan took on Japan, whose men’s epee team claimed gold and silver medals at the past two Olympic Games.

In a hard-fought final, the teams stayed level for much of the contest before Kazakhstan pulled ahead to secure a 45-40 victory and the Asian title.

The gold medal brought Kazakhstan’s total at the championships to four. Earlier, Irina Bakaldina won the individual épée title, while Ruslan Kurbanov took bronze. The men’s sabre team also secured a bronze medal in the team event.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstani athletes win the Asian Relays Championships gold in China.