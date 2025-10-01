Kazakhstan wins team title at FIDE World Cadet Chess Championships 2025

Aisha Bissaliyeva and Adinur Adilbek won the championship titles in Girls Under 8 and Open Under 8 age categories, while 12-year-old Danis Kuandykuly grabbed the title in Open Under 12. Players from China and the US took second and third places, each winning one gold, one silver and one bronze medals. Thereat, China edged out the U.S. in total points 26½ vs. 25½.

Danis Kuandykuly earned his second world title. He previously won gold in the Under 10 category in 2023 and now triumphs in the Under 12 category in 2025.

To note, this is Kazakhstan’s second consecutive team victory at the Cadet World Championship, having also topped the standings at the previous edition in Italy.

According to 1st Vice President of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation, the FIDE World Cadet Chess Championships 2025 is one of the largest sporting events of this year. It brought together 850 participants from 88 countries, around 1,200 guests, including officials and organizers. Over 230 Kazakh players took part in the event.

He stressed Kazakhstan’s youth chess team is among the best in the world.

Kazakhstan had taken the lead from the very first rounds of the championship.

It is worth reminding, Kazakhstani chess player Ksenia Balabaeva won the 2025 World Junior Rapid Chess Championship (U20), held in Peru.