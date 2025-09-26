EN
    Almaty chess player secures world junior rapid chess title for Kazakhstan

    19:10, 26 September 2025

    Kazakhstani chess player Ksenia Balabaeva won the 2025 World Junior Rapid Chess Championship (U20), held in Peru, Kazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan Chess Federation (Kazchess).

    Kazakhstani chess player Ksenia Balabaeva
    Photo credit: kazchess.kz

    The 19-year-old from Almaty scored 7 out of 9 points in the Swiss-system tournament with a 15+10 time control. She entered the final day of competition in the lead with 5 points, defeating Umida Omonova of Uzbekistan in a 47-move game before securing draws with Anna Zhurova and Afruza Khamdamova to clinch first place.

    Balabaeva is part of Kazakhstan’s women’s national team, which earned silver at the 2024 Chess Olympiad in Budapest. Other members of the team also competed, with Amina Kairbekova placing 7th with 6 points, while Liya Kurmangalieva finished 12th with 5 points.

    The final standings are as follows: Balabaeva (7), Khamdamova (6½), Polyakova (6½), Zhurova (6½), Omonova (6).

    Earlier this month, Kazakhstani chess player Alimzhan Zhауynbai, 11, won the gold medal at an international chess festival in the UAE.

