Kazakhstan wins heavyweight silver at 2025 IBA Women's Boxing World Championship

She lost to China’s Zhan Yilian in the 81 kg final bout.

It is worth reminding that the bronze medalist of the 2024 Olympic Games - Nazym Kyzaibay – claimed her third world champion’s title at the 2025 IBA Women's Boxing World Championship in Niš, Serbia.

Abikeeva, Balkibekova claimed gold, Grafeyeva took silver at IBA Women's Boxing World Championship.