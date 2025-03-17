Kazakhstan wins heavyweight silver at 2025 IBA Women's Boxing World Championship
08:42, 17 March 2025
Yeldana Talipova of Kazakhstan took a silver medal at the 2025 IBA Women's Boxing World Championship held in Niš, Serbia, from March 9 to 16, Kazinform News Agency learned from the National Olympic Committee.
She lost to China’s Zhan Yilian in the 81 kg final bout.
It is worth reminding that the bronze medalist of the 2024 Olympic Games - Nazym Kyzaibay – claimed her third world champion’s title at the 2025 IBA Women's Boxing World Championship in Niš, Serbia.
