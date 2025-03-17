Kazakhstan’s Nazym Kyzaibay claims her 3rd world champion’s title in Serbia’s Niš

Kyzaibay, who competes in a 48kg weight division, defeated Russian boxer Yulia Chumgalakova in the final and won the bout by a unanimous decision of judges.

Prior to that, she clinched the gold of the 2014 and 2016 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in light flyweight.

Earlier, in an interview with Kazinform, Kyzaibay said she wants to become a three-time world champion. “Now I dream of becoming three-time world champion and go down into history. I will work hard to achieve my goal. I hope for the better,” she said.

To note, Kazakh Nazym Kyzaibay pocketed boxing bronze at the Olympic Games.