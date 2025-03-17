Abikeeva, Balkibekova claim gold, Grafeyeva takes silver at IBA Women's Boxing World Championship in Niš

Abikeeva, who competes in a 63kg weight division, overwhelmed Thananya Somnuek from Thailand and won the final bout by a unanimous decision of judges.

Alua Balkibekova beat Hu Meiyi from China in a 50kg weight category in the final to grab her first in career world title.

Another Kazakh female boxer Viktoriya Grafeyeva, who fights in a 60kg weight category, became a silver medalist of the event, after losing to Nune Asatryan from Russia.

Thus, the Kazakh female boxing team has won three gold - Nazym Kyzaibay (48kg), Aida Abikeeva (63kg), and Alua Balkibekova (50kg), one silver - Viktoriya Grafeyeva (60kg) and one bronze medal – Natalya Bogdanova (70kg).