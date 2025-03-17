РУ
Abikeeva, Balkibekova claim gold, Grafeyeva takes silver at IBA Women's Boxing World Championship in Niš

07:45, 17 March 2025

Kazakhstan’s Aida Abikeeva and Alua Balkibekova clinched gold medals at the 2025 IBA Women's Boxing World Championship held in Niš, Serbia from March 9 to 16 in Niš, Serbia, Kazinform News Agency learned from the National Olympic Committee.

boxing
Photo credit: olympic.kz

Abikeeva, who competes in a 63kg weight division, overwhelmed Thananya Somnuek from Thailand and won the final bout by a unanimous decision of judges. 

Alua Balkibekova beat Hu Meiyi from China in a 50kg weight category in the final to grab her first in career world title.

Another Kazakh female boxer Viktoriya Grafeyeva, who fights in a 60kg weight category, became a silver medalist of the event, after losing to Nune Asatryan from Russia. 

Thus, the Kazakh female boxing team has won three gold - Nazym Kyzaibay (48kg), Aida Abikeeva (63kg), and Alua Balkibekova (50kg), one silver - Viktoriya Grafeyeva (60kg) and one bronze medal – Natalya Bogdanova (70kg).

Arailym Temirgaliyeva
Arailym Temirgaliyeva
