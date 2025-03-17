Abikeeva, Balkibekova claim gold, Grafeyeva takes silver at IBA Women's Boxing World Championship in Niš
Kazakhstan’s Aida Abikeeva and Alua Balkibekova clinched gold medals at the 2025 IBA Women's Boxing World Championship held in Niš, Serbia from March 9 to 16 in Niš, Serbia, Kazinform News Agency learned from the National Olympic Committee.
Abikeeva, who competes in a 63kg weight division, overwhelmed Thananya Somnuek from Thailand and won the final bout by a unanimous decision of judges.
Alua Balkibekova beat Hu Meiyi from China in a 50kg weight category in the final to grab her first in career world title.
Another Kazakh female boxer Viktoriya Grafeyeva, who fights in a 60kg weight category, became a silver medalist of the event, after losing to Nune Asatryan from Russia.
Thus, the Kazakh female boxing team has won three gold - Nazym Kyzaibay (48kg), Aida Abikeeva (63kg), and Alua Balkibekova (50kg), one silver - Viktoriya Grafeyeva (60kg) and one bronze medal – Natalya Bogdanova (70kg).