Kazakhstan wins first medal at home WTT Youth Contender tournament

Kazakhstani athletes Oleg Yakovlev and Mariya Lukyanova won the bronze medal in the mixed doubles under-15 category.

During the competition, the Kazakhstani duo defeated opponents from Uzbekistan, South Korea, and Malaysia. In the semifinals, Yakovlev and Lukyanova were beaten by representatives from India, ending their campaign with a bronze medal finish.

The WTT Youth Contender tournament in Almaty has brought together young table tennis players from various countries around the world.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Alexander Bublik had advanced to the final of the ATP 250 Generali Open in Kitzbühel, Austria.