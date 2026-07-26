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    Kazakhstan wins first medal at home WTT Youth Contender tournament

    03:13, 26 July 2026

    Kazakhstan has secured its first medal at the international WTT Youth Contender table tennis tournament currently taking place in Almaty, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan wins first medal at home WTT Youth Contender tournament
    Photo credit: NOC RK

    Kazakhstani athletes Oleg Yakovlev and Mariya Lukyanova won the bronze medal in the mixed doubles under-15 category.

    During the competition, the Kazakhstani duo defeated opponents from Uzbekistan, South Korea, and Malaysia. In the semifinals, Yakovlev and Lukyanova were beaten by representatives from India, ending their campaign with a bronze medal finish.

    The WTT Youth Contender tournament in Almaty has brought together young table tennis players from various countries around the world.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Alexander Bublik had advanced to the final of the ATP 250 Generali Open in Kitzbühel, Austria. 

    Sport Table Tennis Almaty
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    Adlet Seilkhanov
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