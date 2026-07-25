EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Alexander Bublik advances to ATP 250 final in Austria

    04:30, 25 July 2026

    Alexander Bublik advanced to the final of the ATP 250 Generali Open in Kitzbühel, Austria, Qazinform News Agency cites Informsports.kz.

    Alexander Bublik advances to ATP 250 final in Austria
    Photo credit: KTF

    Kazakhstan’s top-ranked tennis player, Alexander Bublik, delivered a strong serving performance and secured a straight-sets victory, 6-3, 6-4, over Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the semifinal. The match lasted 1 hour and 25 minutes.

    In the final, Bublik will face France’s Quentin Halys for the ATP 250 title and 250 ranking points.

    The tournament’s total prize fund is €612,620, and the champion will receive €93,175 in prize money.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik reached the semifinals of the ATP 250 tournament in Kitzbuhel, Austria.

    Tennis ATP Sport Alexander Bublik
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All