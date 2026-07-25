Alexander Bublik advances to ATP 250 final in Austria
04:30, 25 July 2026
Alexander Bublik advanced to the final of the ATP 250 Generali Open in Kitzbühel, Austria, Qazinform News Agency cites Informsports.kz.
Kazakhstan’s top-ranked tennis player, Alexander Bublik, delivered a strong serving performance and secured a straight-sets victory, 6-3, 6-4, over Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the semifinal. The match lasted 1 hour and 25 minutes.
In the final, Bublik will face France’s Quentin Halys for the ATP 250 title and 250 ranking points.
The tournament’s total prize fund is €612,620, and the champion will receive €93,175 in prize money.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik reached the semifinals of the ATP 250 tournament in Kitzbuhel, Austria.