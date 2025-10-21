Kazakhstan wins 5 medals at Asian Rowing Championships

The Kazakh women’s team of Medina Konyrbayeva, Varvara Belonogova, Anzhela Polyanina, Anastasia Kulinich, Melani Zhakupova, Ekaterina Noskova, Tamara Pervushkina, Valentina Volkodavova, and Maria Lebedeva won silver in the W8+ event.

Another silver medal was earned by Maria Chernets, Ekaterina Noskova, Roza Kenes, and Irina Chudina in the Women’s Team Lightweight 2000m (Lw4x) finals.

Maria Chernets (Lw1x), Artyom Matusyevich (Lm1x), and the duo of Vladislav Yakovlev and Ivan Chernukhin (M2x) took home the bronze medals.

As reported earlier, the Central Asia's largest rowing canal was opened in Turkistan.