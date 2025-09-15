Central Asia's largest rowing canal opened in Turkistan

The new complex meets ICF and FISA international standards.

President of ICF Thomas Konietzko participated in the ceremony.

"Today, on behalf of the Head of State, we are inaugurating one of the largest sports facilities in the country. The construction was carried out in accordance with international standards, and now we have our own venue for international competitions. The opening of this facility will also benefit the city’s residents – with new sports grounds for volleyball, football, and basketball, as well as a city beach,” Minister of Tourism and Sport Yerbol Myrzabossynov said.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan

According to the Ministry, rowing sports, including paddling and canoeing, as well as whitewater slalom - are practiced today in 12 regions of Kazakhstan. More than 6,000 people are engaged in these disciplines, with training provided by 174 coaches.

Rowing is one of the most medal-rich Olympic sports. 14 sets of medals are awarded at the Olympic Games, and World Championships include more than 20 disciplines.

The total area of the rowing canal in Turkistan is approximately 100 hectares, with a length of 2.5 kilometers. The complex serves multiple purposes: hosting international competitions such as the World Cup and Asian Cup, organizing training sessions for national teams, and offering recreational opportunities for city residents. Water from the canal is used for Turkistan’s irrigation system and for irrigating the city's green belt. The site also features a city beach, a hotel, and spectator stands.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan

The project is expected to become a key infrastructure platform for the development of rowing in Kazakhstan, creating new opportunities for training national teams and the next generation of athletes.

The development of sports infrastructure remains one of the priorities of state policy. By the end of this year, another major facility - the National Sports University – will be commissioned in Astana.

