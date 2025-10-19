EN
    Kazakhstan bags two medals at Asian Rowing Championships in Vietnam

    10:13, 19 October 2025

    At the now-running Asian Rowing Championships in Haiphong, Vietnam, the Kazakh national team secured two medals, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry.

    Kazakhstan bags two medals at Asian Rowing Championships in Vietnam
    Photo credit: Sports Committee

    The team of Roza Kenes, Maria Chernets, Ekaterina Noskova, and Irina Chudina pocketed silver in the Women’s Team Lightweight 2000m finals.

    Artyom Matusyevich earned bronze in the Men’s Lightweight 2000-meter race.

    The Asian Rowing Championships bring together 232 rowers from 18 countries.

    More finals are scheduled for October 19.

    Recall that at the 2024 Asian Championships in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan won two silver and seven bronze medals, finishing 7th overall.

    Noteworthy, Turkistan canoeists enter World Rankings following Asian Rowing and Canoeing Championships.

