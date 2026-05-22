Kazakhstan wins 2 medals at track cycling tournament in Germany
11:36, 22 May 2026
Kazakhstan’s national track cycling team secured two medals at an international tournament in Ludwigshafen, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Kazakh athletes reached the podium in the omnium event.
Ilya Karabutov claimed the silver medal, while Maxim Khoroshavin earned bronze.
The tournament title went to Germany’s Moritz Augenstein.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that XDS Astana Team rider Thomas Silva had claimed third place on Stage 12 of Giro d'Italia.