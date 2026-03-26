Kazakhstan claims first-ever FIFA Series victory

The match was held at Astana Arena and was officiated by a refereeing team from Belarus led by Viktor Shimusik.

Kazakhstan started with Temirlan Anarbekov, Aleksandr Mrynskiy, Alibek Kasym, Nuraly Alip, Yan Vorogovsky, Islambek Kuat, Ramazan Orazov, Islam Chesnokov, Maksim Samorodov, Galymzhan Kenzhebek, and Ivan Sviridov, while Namibia fielded Kamaijanda Ndisiro, Riaan Hanamub, Ngero Katua, Charles Hambira, Paulus Amutenya, Tjipee Karuoombe, Dwain Kinda, Aprocius Petrus, Bethuel Muzeu, Mashiku Muyeka, and Nestor Iiyambo.

The match began as an evenly contested affair, with the visitors nearly opening the scoring, but Muzeu’s effort struck the post. Kazakhstan took the lead after a cross into the Namibian penalty area caused confusion, allowing Vorogovsky to slot the ball into the bottom corner.

Both sides continued to create chances, and early in the second half substitute Aybol Abiken hit the crossbar from inside the box. Namibia pushed for an equalizer, but Kazakhstan doubled their lead when Alibek Kasym headed home from a corner to make it 2–0.

Kazakhstan will play their second match of the tournament against the Comoros on March 31.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that FIFA has launched a new tournament, the FIFA Series, aimed at strengthening ties between national teams from different parts of the world.