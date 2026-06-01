Kazakhstan wins 14 medals at international equestrian tournament in Astana

The international tournament included three competitions: a stage of the FEI Jumping World Cup Eurasian League, the FEI Jumping World Challenge Final 2026, and the FEI CDI 1*/CDI 3* dressage tournament.

Over the course of three days, athletes from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Brazil, India, Belarus, Colombia, Morocco, South Africa, and other countries competed in the capital’s arena. The tournament became one of the largest international events of the season and brought together some of the strongest riders from the region and around the world.

The first day of competition opened with qualifying rounds for the FEI Jumping World Challenge Final and the CSI-W World Cup stage. In the 125-centimeter course, Uzbekistan’s Khurshidbek Alimzhanov claimed victory, Kazakhstan’s Bekzhan Baizhanuly won silver, and Kyrgyzstan’s Rinat Galimov took bronze.

In the FEI Jumping World Challenge Final qualifiers, Bekzod Rozmukhamedov of Uzbekistan emerged as the best rider twice. Kazakhstan’s Anuar Dosmailov finished among the top five after the second qualifying round.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan Equestrian Federation

One of the key events of the first day was the Grand Prix qualifying round with obstacles set at 140 centimeters. Kazakhstan’s Oleg Sokolenko won the event.

On the second day of competition, Kazakhstani athletes continued their successful performances on home ground. Raisa Sokolenko won the gold medal in her event. One of the most spectacular highlights of the program was the Six Bar Jump-Off, where obstacle heights reached 170 centimeters. Nurila Turisbekova and Yasmin Ibragimova became the winners, bringing Kazakhstan two more gold medals.

In dressage, Daria Popova won silver and bronze medals in various CDI programs, confirming the high level of preparation of Kazakhstan’s athletes in this discipline.

On the final day of the tournament, Kazakhstani riders swept the podium in the CSI-W AEF/Mantena CUP event. Oleg Sokolenko claimed victory, second place also went to a representative of Kazakhstan, and Nurila Turisbekova earned the bronze medal.

The main event of the competition was the Grand Prix Maxima Masters Eurasia Cup CSI-W with obstacle heights of 160 centimeters. Bogdan Vaskovsky, competing under neutral status, won the course. Ksenia Khairulina took silver, while Kyrgyzstan’s Kamil Sabitov won bronze.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan Equestrian Federation

At the end of the three days of competition, Kazakhstan’s national team had won 14 medals. Among the leaders of the national squad were Oleg Sokolenko, Raisa Sokolenko, Nurila Turisbekova, Yasmin Ibragimova, Daria Popova, and Bekzhan Baizhanuly.

The tournament confirmed the high level of equestrian sport development in Kazakhstan and strengthened Astana’s position as one of the region’s leading venues for international competitions under the FEI.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh gymnast Zeinolla Idrisov claimed the silver medal at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup Series 2026 in Koper, Slovenia