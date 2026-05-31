Kazakh Zeinolla Idrisov pockets silver at World Challenge Cup Series in Slovenia

Mateo Žugec from Croatia won gold scoring 14.166 points.

Zeinolla Idrisov took home silver with 14.133 points, while Joshua Nathan from the United Kingdom claimed bronze with 14.100 points.

Kazakh Nariman Kurbanov also reached the pommel horse final, finishing 7th with 13.233 points.

Zeinolla Idrisov’s silver medal marks the first award for Kazakhstan’s team at this tournament.