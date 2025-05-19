Central Asia’s most powerful Nvidia-powered supercomputer arrives in Kazakhstan

The supercomputer was assembled on the latest Nvidia H200 graphics chips, specifically designed for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing.

The supercomputer will be launched and installed at the Ministry’s new data center, which meets Tier III reliability standards to ensure stable, uninterrupted operation. This launch marks a key step in fulfilling the President’s directive to build a national digital infrastructure and foster an AI ecosystem. The initiative goes beyond serving a narrow group of specialists—it's designed to support the development of the entire country’s digital ecosystem. These computing capabilities are already being applied across sectors such as healthcare, energy, education, and public services.

Importantly, the supercomputer’s resources will be accessible to a wide range of users. Startups needing computing power to train neural networks, universities conducting fundamental and applied research, as well as research centers and businesses integrating AI into their operations, will be able to tap into its capabilities.

“The arrival of the supercomputer marks a major step forward in developing Kazakhstan’s high-performance computing ecosystem. It’s also the first time the country has established a mechanism for importing high-tech equipment duty- and VAT-free — a move that significantly enhances Kazakhstan’s appeal to international IT companies and data center operators,” the Ministry of Digital Development stated.

During the official visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Kazakhstan marked the grand opening of Presight’s (G42) foreign office in Astana. As part of the visit, the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan signed an agreement with Presight to establish a supercomputer cluster in the country.

“This is a strategically important step toward building the country’s digital infrastructure. It will strengthen Kazakhstan’s digital sovereignty and reinforce our leadership in the region in developing AI technologies and attracting global IT players,” said Zhaslan Madiyev, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry.

The project plays a key role in putting Kazakhstan’s Artificial Intelligence Development Concept into action through 2029 and marks a major milestone in building the country’s modern IT infrastructure.

As reported earlier, OpenAI has announced the launch of its new initiative, OpenAI for Countries, aimed at supporting nations seeking to develop artificial intelligence based on democratic values.