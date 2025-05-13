UAE's Presight inaugurates regional office in Astana

Located in the EXPO 2017 territory, the new office of Presight will serve as a regional hub in Central Asia.

Notably, more than 40 local employees are working here, which underscores the company’s commitment to support local talents and contribute to digital transformation in Kazakhstan.

Presight’s projects in Kazakhstan will let strengthen the country's positions as a regional leader in artificial intelligence sector, says the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry

A situation center to be created on the ground of Alem.AI center is called to become the core of Astana's urban infrastructure. This platform will ensure intellectual monitoring and adoption of decisions in such key spheres as energy, public safety and urban infrastructure management.

“The opening of Presight’s regional office in Astana is an important step towards strengthening our status as the center of innovations and technologies in Central Asia. We are confident that cooperation with such leading companies as Presight will enable us not only to develop digital solutions, but also to create new opportunities for business and society as a whole. This will also become a significant contribution to AI development in our country, opening new horizons for its application in various sectors,” said Zhaslan Madiyev, Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry, at the inauguration ceremony.

According to Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, the opening of the regional office in Kazakhstan reflects the company’s adherence to support the digital transformation and develop artificial intelligence in the country, as well as reaffirms the company’s confidence in strategic vision, leadership and talents of Kazakhstan.

The Astana Smart City project being implemented by Presight will let strengthen Kazakhstan’s positions as a regional AI leader and will become a benchmark in the field of digitalization at the global level. The project aims at improving public safety, effective real time management of urban infrastructure, ensuring sustainable energy consumption and development of services focused on the citizens' needs.

60% of the project is implemented with the participation of Kazakhstani suppliers which ensures a high level of involvement of local businesses and contribution to the country’s economy.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan and Presight AI Ltd. agreed on creation of a supercomputer.