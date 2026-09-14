Kazakhstan views Montenegro’s Port of Bar as new logistics hub for exports to Europe

Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Montenegro Daulet Batrashev visited the facilities of the Port of Bar and held meetings with Aleksandar Slabidžoreski, Executive Director of Luka Bar AD, and Nikola Jovanović, President of the Municipality of Budva.

The sides discussed the prospects of using Montenegro’s transport and logistics infrastructure to develop cargo transportation between Kazakhstan, the Western Balkans and European markets.

The Kazakh diplomat briefed the Montenegrin side on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), and noted Kazakhstan’s interest in further diversifying international transport routes. The parties discussed the possibility of using the Port of Bar as one of the regional logistics hubs for the transshipment and onward distribution of cargo from Kazakhstan to the Western Balkans and Central Europe.

Special attention was given to the prospects for transporting agricultural and food products from Kazakhstan, including grain, as well as to the development of container and other types of cargo flows.

The parties discussed possible formats of cooperation between interested companies from Kazakhstan and the Port of Bar, including the use of terminal and storage infrastructure, joint logistics projects and opportunities for investment cooperation.

The sides agreed to continue direct working contacts and further detailed work on possible projects, considering their economic viability and the available infrastructure.

On the same day, Ambassador Batrashev held a meeting in Budva with Nikola Jovanović, President of the Municipality of Budva.

The sides discussed the prospects for developing interregional cooperation, expanding tourist exchanges, implementing joint infrastructure projects and establishing direct contacts between business communities.

Daulet Batrashev noted the growing interest of Kazakhstani citizens in Montenegro as a tourist destination and underlined the importance of maintaining favourable travel conditions, developing direct air connectivity and further increasing mutual tourist flows.

Nikola Jovanović expressed the Municipality’s interest in attracting investment from Kazakhstan and its readiness to assist potential investors within the powers of local authorities.

The parties also discussed the prospect of establishing direct partnership ties between Budva and Almaty. It was noted that such cooperation could be developed through concrete projects in tourism, investment and entrepreneurship, as well as joint business events.

Daulet Batrashev informed the Montenegrin side of Kazakhstan’s readiness to open an Honorary Consulate in Budva, which would facilitate contacts with municipalities along Montenegro’s coast, business communities and citizens of the two countries.

The meetings formed part of the practical implementation of the agreements reached following the talks between the presidents of Kazakhstan and Montenegro in June 2026 and confirmed mutual interest in further expanding trade and economic, investment, transport and logistics, tourism and interregional cooperation between Kazakhstan and Montenegro.