Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and UAE to explore new CASA railway corridor project

A corresponding memorandum of understanding on cooperation within the CASA railway project was signed by the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan and the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

“The CASA project envisages the development of a new railway route aimed at improving transport connectivity between Central and South Asia and creating additional opportunities for international transportation, trade, logistics and investment cooperation,” the Kazakh Government said in a statement.

Under the memorandum, the parties will conduct technical and economic studies and analytical assessments, as well as examine the feasibility of developing the required railway infrastructure and related facilities.

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan possess well-developed railway infrastructure and significant transit potential, while the UAE has international experience in transport infrastructure, logistics, and the implementation of major investment projects. Combining these capabilities will allow the parties to move toward the practical development of the CASA project and determine suitable mechanisms for its implementation.

The parties also discussed further steps and specific areas of cooperation. In particular, they are considering establishing a Working Group to comprehensively address the project’s technical, economic, and financial aspects.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan's railway engineering holding RWS KZ (Railways Systems KZ) and its subsidiary RWS Prommashkomplekt signed a memorandum of understanding with Deutsche Bahn aimed at preparing locally manufactured rolled railway wheels for entry into the European market.