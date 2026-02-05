Kazakhstan, U.S. reaffirm enhanced strategic partnership in Washington talks

The sides discussed a wide range of topical issues on the bilateral agenda, including political and economic cooperation, development of trade and investment ties, collaboration in the fields of energy and critical minerals. They also exchanged views on regional and global security matters, according to the ministry’s press service.

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to the continued development of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States. Particular attention was given to the U.S. initiative to establish a Peace Council, as well as to Kazakhstan’s participation in this format as a founding country. The sides also discussed preparations for Kazakhstan’s participation in the G20 Summit scheduled for December 2026 in Miami.

Minister Kosherbayev underscored the country’s strategic role in ensuring the resilience of global supply chains for energy resources and critical minerals, and emphasized cooperation in this area as one of the key pillars of engagement with the United States.

For his part, the Deputy Secretary described Kazakhstan as a reliable partner in Central Asia and on the international stage, and expressed confidence that the forthcoming contacts would provide additional momentum to the development of bilateral relations and practical cooperation.

The meeting also focused on the implementation of previously reached agreements and investment projects totaling approximately 17 billion US dollars, following the visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Washington, D.C., and the “C5+1” Summit.

At the end of the meeting, the sides agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation within existing formats, as well as through the launch of new mechanisms and initiatives.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Minister Kosherbayev took part in the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial Conference in Washington, D.C.