Kazakh FM attends Critical Minerals Ministerial Conference in U.S.

Representatives of more than 50 countries and top officials of Kazakhstan`s mining companies attended the event, which also featured remarks by U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

During the conference, participants exchanged views on diversifying and strengthening global supply chains for critical minerals, as well as on enhancing international cooperation in their extraction, processing, and logistics.

Photo credit: Rustem Kozhybayev / Kazinform

In his remarks, Foreign Minister Kosherbayev spoke about Kazakhstan’s potential in the field of critical minerals and the country’s readiness to make a practical contribution to building reliable and resilient global supply chains. He emphasized that Kazakhstan possesses substantial mineral resources, a developed industrial base for their processing, modern infrastructure, a stable political system, and a predictable regulatory environment.

It was noted that Kazakhstan is capable of supplying finished products derived from 20 of the 60 critical minerals included in the list of the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), which are in demand in strategic sectors of the global economy.

Special attention was given to the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on Critical Minerals between Kazakhstan and the United States, signed following the visit of the Head of State to Washington, D.C., in November 2025. This document became the first agreement of its kind in Central Asia and provides for the development of processing capacities in Kazakhstan, technology transfer, and expanded access of Kazakh products to the U.S. market.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The conference brought together more than 30 heads of foreign ministries and relevant agencies from G7 countries and member states of the Pax Silica initiative, as well as representatives of leading international companies.

Earlier, Minister Kosherbayev, held meetings with the Chairman of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, Brian Mast, and Senator Steve Daines in Washington, D.C.