Who will Bublik face in the Davis Cup play-offs

According to the draw, the tie will be played over two days. The first day of competition is scheduled for February 6, with the second day set for February 7.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

On the opening day, Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik will face Monaco’s Hugo Nys. The second singles match will see Alexander Shevchenko take on Valentin Vacherot.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

On February 7, the tie will begin with the doubles match. Kazakhstan will be represented by Alexander Bublik and Beibit Zhukayev, who will play against the Monaco pair of Romain Arneodo and Hugo Nys.

Following the doubles encounter, two singles matches are scheduled. Alexander Bublik will compete against Valentin Vacherot, while Alexander Shevchenko will face Hugo Nys.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

The Kazakhstan vs Monaco tie is being held as part of the Davis Cup World Group I play-offs Davis Cup.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Valentin Vacherot said he does not consider himself the team’s unquestioned leader.