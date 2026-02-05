EN
    Who will Bublik face in the Davis Cup play-offs

    14:36, 5 February 2026

    The draw has taken place for the Davis Cup World Group playoff tie between the national teams of Kazakhstan and Monaco, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Alexander Bublik
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

    According to the draw, the tie will be played over two days. The first day of competition is scheduled for February 6, with the second day set for February 7.

    Davis Cup
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

    On the opening day, Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik will face Monaco’s Hugo Nys. The second singles match will see Alexander Shevchenko take on Valentin Vacherot.

    Davis Cup
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

    On February 7, the tie will begin with the doubles match. Kazakhstan will be represented by Alexander Bublik and Beibit Zhukayev, who will play against the Monaco pair of Romain Arneodo and Hugo Nys.

    Following the doubles encounter, two singles matches are scheduled. Alexander Bublik will compete against Valentin Vacherot, while Alexander Shevchenko will face Hugo Nys.

    Davis Cup
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

    The Kazakhstan vs Monaco tie is being held as part of the Davis Cup World Group I play-offs Davis Cup.

    Davis Cup
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Valentin Vacherot said he does not consider himself the team’s unquestioned leader.

    Ralina Jakisheva
    Ralina Jakisheva
