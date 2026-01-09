Kazakhstan-U.S. partnership is as strong as it has ever been - New US Ambassador

The remarks were made following the presentation of her credentials to the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana.

Speaking to the media following the ceremony, Ambassador Stufft said she was honored to begin her diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan.

“I am very pleased to have delivered my ambassadorial credentials today to President Tokayev and am very happy and honored to be here in Kazakhstan,” she said.

She emphasized the historical depth of bilateral relations, noting that the United States was the first country to recognize Kazakhstan’s independence.

“This partnership is as strong as it has ever been. It is the strongest our relationship has been,” the ambassador stated.

According to Stufft, cooperation between the two countries covers nearly all areas.

“We have many fora in which we cooperate, including cultural agreements, commercial ties, and people to people relationships, and we are very happy to continue expanding them,” she said, adding that collaboration is now broader than ever.

The ambassador also pointed to close contacts at the highest political level.

“President Tokayev and President Trump speak frequently. They have a very close relationship, and they will see each other again soon,” she noted.

According to US Ambassador Julie Stufft, recent talks with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev focused on key priorities of the bilateral agenda, with strong support from U.S. President Donald Trump for further expanding cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United States.

Concluding her remarks, Ambassador Stufft added that she and her family were pleased to be in Kazakhstan and looked forward to getting to know the country and its people.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Ambassador of the United States of America to Kazakhstan, Julie Stufft, and the Ambassador of Bulgaria to Kazakhstan, Georgi Vodenski, presented their credentials to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.