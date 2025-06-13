Kazakhstan, U.S. explore expansion of inter-parliamentary cooperation

The parties discussed the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation, placing particular emphasis on strengthening economic ties and advancing political dialogue in line with the key priorities of the U.S. Administration.

Murat Nurtleu highlighted strategic importance of Kazakh-American relations and emphasized the value of expanding interparliamentary engagement.

Senator Risch commended Kazakhstan’s balanced and constructive foreign policy and underscored the importance of the U.S. Congress supporting favorable legislative conditions for expanding business relations, including through the establishment of permanent normal trade relations (PNTR) with Kazakhstan.

Both parties welcomed the growing momentum in bilateral cooperation and agreed to continue working together to support initiatives aimed at deepening trade and economic engagement.

At the end of the meeting, Minister Nurtleu invited Senator Risch to visit Kazakhstan for practical discussions on advancing bilateral cooperation.

Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister also met with Congressman Robert Aderholt, Co-Chair of the U.S.-Kazakhstan Caucus, and Congresswoman Carol Miller, Member of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Trade. During the discussions, he received clear assurances of strong congressional intent to support the repeal of the Jackson-Vanik amendment as it applies to Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and held talks with the U.S. Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer.