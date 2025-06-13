Kazakh FM Nurtleu, U.S. Secretary of State Rubio eye investment opportunities in critical minerals sector

The meeting reiterated the United States’ commitment to Kazakhstan’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Secretary Rubio and Deputy Prime Minister-Foreign Minister Nurtleu discussed expanding opportunities for bilateral trade and investment, and the importance of trusted infrastructure and a favorable regulatory landscape for U.S. companies in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister-Foreign Minister Nurtleu and I discussed trade and investment opportunities in the IT and critical minerals sectors, and leveling the playing field for U.S. companies in Kazakhstan. pic.twitter.com/iQa3B1aUjy — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) June 12, 2025

“The United States intends to continue working with Kazakhstan to expand security cooperation, promote regional integration through the C5+1 diplomatic platform, and explore mutually beneficial commercial opportunities, particularly in the technology and critical minerals sectors,” the press release reads.

Earlier, it was reported that Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had a telephone conversation, discussing the current state and prospects of Kazakh-U.S. partnership.