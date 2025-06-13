EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh FM Nurtleu, U.S. Secretary of State Rubio eye investment opportunities in critical minerals sector

    10:03, 13 June 2025

    U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Kazakhstan Deputy Prime Minister-Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu on June 12, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the U.S. Department of State’s press service.

    U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Kazakhstan Deputy Prime Minister-Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu
    Photo credit: Marco Rubio's official X account

    The meeting reiterated the United States’ commitment to Kazakhstan’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

    Secretary Rubio and Deputy Prime Minister-Foreign Minister Nurtleu discussed expanding opportunities for bilateral trade and investment, and the importance of trusted infrastructure and a favorable regulatory landscape for U.S. companies in Kazakhstan.

    “The United States intends to continue working with Kazakhstan to expand security cooperation, promote regional integration through the C5+1 diplomatic platform, and explore mutually beneficial commercial opportunities, particularly in the technology and critical minerals sectors,” the press release reads.

    Earlier, it was reported that Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had a telephone conversation, discussing the current state and prospects of Kazakh-U.S. partnership.

    Kazakhstan and USA Kazakhstan USA Foreign policy Diplomacy
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All