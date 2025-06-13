Kazakh-U.S. trade and investment cooperation prospects discussed in Washington, D.C.

The parties discussed a broad range of issues related to bilateral trade, economic cooperation, and investment. Both sides noted the steady development of economic ties between the countries, particularly in the areas of energy, rare earth metals, transportation, and high technology.

Special attention was given to current U.S. trade policy and joint efforts to address tariff and non-tariff barriers.

The parties also discussed prospects for expanding transport and logistics corridors, diversifying export routes, developing related infrastructure, and improving mutual access to agricultural markets.

The Kazakh side reaffirmed its commitment to creating a favorable investment climate, highlighting major joint projects already underway with leading U.S. companies.

In turn, the United States expressed its readiness to expand cooperation in the field of critical minerals, including the development of a full-fledged ecosystem encompassing processing and advanced manufacturing.

At the conclusion of the talks, both sides confirmed their mutual interest in maintaining regular dialogue to further advance bilateral trade and economic relations.

Earlier it was reported that Murat Nurtleu had a meeting with the U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, for discussing expansion of opportunities for bilateral trade and investment, and the importance of trusted infrastructure and a favorable regulatory landscape for U.S. companies in Kazakhstan.