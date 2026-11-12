Kazakhstan, US celebrate 35 years of diplomatic relations at Washington gala

The ceremony opened with the national anthems of Kazakhstan and the United States, sung by Kazakh singer Sangina Sharipova. Her vocal performance impressed those present.

Kazakh Ambassador to the United States Magzhan Ilyassov cordially welcomed the guests, including representatives of the US Government and Congress, colleagues from the diplomatic corps in Washington, and American business leaders and experts.

Photo credit: Rustem Kozhybayev/Qazinform

In his welcoming remarks, Ambassador Ilyassov noted the Kazakh delegation's successful visit for participation in B20 events and a productive “Republic of Kazakhstan – United States of America” Business Roundtable.

He stressed that this year is especially significant for Kazakhstan as the country marks the 35th anniversary of its Independence.

"Under the leadership and foresight of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan has carried out unprecedented political reforms aimed at achieving a clear goal — building a more flexible, viable, accountable and results-oriented system of public administration capable of responding effectively to the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century," Ilyassov said.

The diplomat noted that the President's State-of-the-Nation Address announced an ambitious nationwide construction program starting in 2027. The initiative provides about $14.5 billion for modern public infrastructure, airports, railways, roads, and other projects that will shape Kazakhstan's economic landscape for decades to come.

"I would like to emphasize that this large-scale transformation opens up substantial commercial opportunities for international partners. We invite American companies, investors and technology providers to share their experience, innovation and know-how with this historic national project," Magzhan Ilyassov said.

Photo credit: Rustem Kozhybayev/Qazinform

Over 35 years of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the United States, cooperation has expanded beyond traditional areas — energy, security, and nuclear nonproliferation to include critical minerals, artificial intelligence, digital technologies, supercomputers, transport, agriculture, nuclear energy, and education.

"Over this time, we have laid a solid foundation for our partnership. All these achievements have allowed our relations to reach the level we proudly call an expanded strategic partnership today," Ilyassov underscored.

The Kazakhstan – United States Business Roundtable marked a milestone in developing bilateral cooperation and implementing concrete projects.

Noting the 250th anniversary of US independence and the 35th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence, the Kazakh ambassador emphasized the values of freedom and mutual respect shared by both countries.

"We look forward to the start of a new chapter in our expanded strategic partnership in the coming years," Ambassador Magzhan Ilyassov concluded.

Photo credit: Rustem Kozhybayev/Qazinform

The guest of honor, US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Central Asia and Public Diplomacy Mark Cameron, highlighted the significance of Kazakhstan's Independence and its emergence as a respected state on the international stage.

The American diplomat underlined Kazakhstan's role as an essential energy hub and reliable supplier of energy resources to world markets, including through productive partnerships with American energy companies. Moreover, American and Kazakh companies have announced deals worth billions of dollars.

He also noted prospects for cooperation in civil aviation, in particular, organizing the first direct flights between Almaty and New York in the near future, as well as in logistics and agriculture.

According to him, for both countries, all these deals create good jobs and contribute to prosperity. They show what happens when Kazakhstan's ambitions are paired with American innovation. He stated that Washington is interested in expanding the American presence in Kazakhstan's economy, Mark Cameron highlighted.

Photo credit: Rustem Kozhybayev/Qazinform

Senator Steve Daines thanked the organizers for the invitation to the gala reception.

The senator said he learned about Kazakhstan, its people and its leadership. This year he visited Astana and Almaty, where he met with the President of Kazakhstan and representatives of American and regional businesses. According to the senator, Kazakhstan is one of the United States' most important partners in Central Asia for the years ahead.

Photo credit: Rustem Kozhybayev/Qazinform

US Chamber of Commerce representative Tyrus Van Dyke said he was glad to mark the 35th anniversary of the Republic of Kazakhstan, its independence, and the remarkable relations that bind the United States and Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Rustem Kozhybayev/Qazinform

According to the American representative, the next few years will be key for the United States in developing relations in Central Asia.



The event followed the Kazakh delegation's participation in the B20 Summit in the United States.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, William Julian, a researcher at Harvard University, told the III International Congress of Young Scientists in Almaty that the civilization of the Great Steppe occupies a unique place in world history, and the study of the Golden Horde reveals new opportunities for understanding the past of Central Asia.