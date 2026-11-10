Kazakhstan and U.S. expand business cooperation

According to the ministry’s press office, the event was organized ahead of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to Miami to attend the G20 Summit at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The business forum brought together representatives of government agencies, national companies, financial institutions, and business communities from both countries to discuss prospects for further expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation.

Kazakhstan was represented at the Summit by one of the largest business delegations, including the President’s Special Representative for negotiations with the U.S. on priority issues of bilateral cooperation, Erzhan Kazykhan; Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Transport, Assel Zhanassova; Governor of the National Bank, Timur Suleimenov; Chairman of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, Kanat Sharlapaev; as well as senior officials from relevant ministries and representatives of the Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, national and private companies, and financial institutions.

From the U.S. side, the event was attended by Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, President and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Suzanne Clark, executives of member companies of the U.S.-Kazakhstan Business Council (USKZBC), and representatives of more than 100 American enterprises specializing in transport and logistics, energy and manufacturing, agriculture, digital technology and finance.

In his opening remarks, Deputy Secretary of State noted: “It gives me a real pleasure to be here and to welcome Kazakhstan’s participation in this event. The fact that Kazakhstan is represented by the largest delegation is the sign that Kazakhstan has really arrived at the world stage as a major economic player. I am also delighted to see so many representatives of the American private sector interested in opportunities Kazakhstan has to offer.”

During the forum, participants discussed ways to further advance trade, economic, and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United States, expand industrial partnerships, and implement joint initiatives in priority sectors of the economy. They explored opportunities to deepen cooperation in transport and logistics, energy, critical minerals, agriculture, digital and financial technologies, including artificial intelligence.

Discussions centered around four thematic sessions featuring representatives of relevant government agencies, national companies, and the two countries’ private sectors. Particular attention was given to new areas of cooperation, including the localization of production, adoption of advanced technologies, development of processing industries, and greater integration of Kazakh enterprises into global value chains.

The Kazakh delegation also outlined ambitious plans for infrastructure development and a new construction program, as set out by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his State of the Nation Address. Highlighting significant opportunities for joint projects, the delegation invited American companies and investors to actively participate in their implementation.

Addressing the forum participants, Erzhan Kazykhan stated: “American and Kazakhstani companies have built successful partnerships that have lasted for decades, bringing together investment, technology, and generations of skilled professionals. We now have an opportunity to build similarly lasting partnerships across new sectors.”

The business forum is built on Kazakhstan’s longstanding cooperation with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which represents the interests of more than three million American businesses. Kazakhstan is the only country in the region with a dedicated business council within the Chamber’s structure. The Council serves as a platform for strengthening direct business ties between companies from both countries, advancing joint projects, and organizing U.S. trade missions to Kazakhstan.

On the sidelines of the Summit, members of the Kazakh delegation also held bilateral meetings with representatives of the U.S. Administration and Congress, as well as leading financial institutions. The discussions addressed key aspects of the bilateral economic agenda and promising areas for further cooperation.

The negotiations ended with the signing of a number of agreements in priority areas of trade and investment cooperation.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Minister of Defense, Aidos Myrzakhmetov, held a meeting with the U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Julie Stufft. The sides discussed the current state of bilateral cooperation in the defense sector.