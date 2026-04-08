Kazakhstan unveils roster for World Cup stage in Croatia

According to official information, four gymnasts will represent Kazakhstan’s team at the international tournament.

Milad Karimi, Nariman Kurbanov, Zeinolla Idrissov, and Ilyas Azizov are in the national team lineup.

The 2026 Dobro World Cup in Osijek will take place from April 9 to 12.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh gymnasts Zeinolla Idrisov, Assan Salimov, and Nariman Kurbanov won medals at the World Cup stage in Cairo, Egypt.