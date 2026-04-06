Kazakh gymnast Salimov bags silver at World Cup stage in Egypt

The athlete delivered a successful performance in the vault final. After two attempts, Salimov earned a combined score of 14.083, placing him second overall.

The gold medal went to Armenia’s Artur Davtyan, who scored 14.666. Jonas Danek of the Czech Republic took the third spot on the podium with 14.016.

Another Kazakh gymnast, Altynkhan Temirbek, also competed in the vault final, finishing in fifth place.

This latest success follows earlier podium finishes for Kazakhstan in Cairo. On the pommel horse, Zeynolla Idrissov claimed silver while Nariman Kurbanov took the bronze.

As Qazinform reported earlier, Nariman Kurbanov, Zeinolla Idrissov, Ilyas Azizov, Assan Salimov, and Altynkhan Temirbek represented the Kazakhstan team at the tournament.