Kazakh gymnasts win silver and bronze at World Cup in Cairo

Both medals were grabbed in the pommel horse event.

Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan

Zeinolla Idrissov scored 14.566 points in the final, earning the silver medal.

Nariman Kurbanov matched the score of 14.566 and claimed bronze medal.

Gold medal went to Hamlet Manukyan of Armenia, who had achieved 14.800 points.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Akmaral Yerekesheva had won bronze at the 2026 Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix in France.