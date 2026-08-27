Kazakhstan unveils new Trauma Center

The center offers specialized, high-tech medical services for trauma patients.

It will improve the coordination and efficiency of trauma services in Almaty city and Almaty region.

Patients will benefit from integrated care including emergency response, surgical treatment, and rehabilitation.

The Academician Batpenov National Scientific Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics continues to expand trauma services across Kazakhstan. Regional centers already operate in Astana, Karaganda, and Balkhash.

The new Almaty center is expected to become a key hub for the entire southern region.

The Academician Batpenov National Scientific Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics director Olzhas Bekarisov emphasized that this expansion strengthens Kazakhstan’s trauma care system and ensures patients can receive specialized treatment closer to home.

To note, Kazakhstan to launch first integrated regional trauma centers network.