Kazakhstan to launch first integrated regional trauma centers network

The project is developed by the Batpenov National Scientific Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics (NSCTO) and realized with the assistance of the domestic Healthcare Ministry.

Kazakhstan registers hundreds of thousands of injuries annually, and road traffic accidents remain one of the prime causes of mortality. Notably, up to 40% of fatal outcomes occur within the first hours after injury due to delayed access to emergency aid.

In 2025, more than 51,000 Kazakhstanis were injured in road traffic accidents, of whom 2,300 died. At the same time, the fatality rate was reduced by 10%. Out of 796,000 calls to the emergency medical service for injuries, 44,000 (5.6%) were related to traffic accidents.

Establishing the RTC aims to solve this issue. Centers will work around-the-clock and provide full-range treatment, including emergency, reanimation, high-tech surgeries, and rehabilitation. This will make it possible to deliver assistance onsite, without losing time on transportation to major cities.

RTCs will become coordinating trauma centers in regions with the development of telemedicine and medical training that allow medical advisers to take telemedicine healthcare services from the NSCTO’s leading experts.

The pilot project is underway in Astana, Almaty's clinical hospital No.4, and Balkhash. The network will be expanded to the rest of the regions with high injury rates.

Creation of RTCs enables lowering mortality and trauma disability, reduces time for medical service, and turns high-technology medicine open to the region’s citizens.

Previously, Qazinform reported that the Astana health department was planning to build new medical facilities.