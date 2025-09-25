Kazakhstan unveils logo for new AI Ministry

The ministry explained each element of the logo:

The circle symbolizes the shanyraq being the foundation of national culture and unity, as well as the planet, emphasizing Kazakhstan's global scale and openness to the world. The squares within the circle allude to microchips and supercomputer systems that form the basis of the national AI infrastructure. The grid forms a digital matrix, where each cell represents an element of a unified movement: the state, business, science, and society.

The logo's colors convey the idea of continuity of traditions and a focus on the future.

"The new logo combines the symbolism of high technology and national values, reflecting the ministry's mission to make artificial intelligence and digitalization a driver of sustainable development and shared prosperity," the ministry's statement says.

As Kazinform reported on September 8, in his annual State of the Nation Address, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan should turn into a digital country within three years. In line with the President’s instructions, the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development will be created based on the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry.