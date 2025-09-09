Artificial Intelligence Ministry to be formed from Kazakhstan’s Digital Development Ministry
The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence will be established on the basis of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry, Minister Zhaslan Madiyev announced at a Government meeting, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Minister noted that, in line with the President’s instructions, the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development will be created on the basis of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry. At the same time, responsibility for innovation policy will be transferred to the Ministry of Science and Higher Education. A draft Presidential Decree has already been prepared and is currently under review by state authorities.
Recall that the Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan should turn into a digital country within three years.