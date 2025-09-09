Artificial Intelligence Ministry to be formed from Kazakhstan’s Digital Development Ministry

The Minister noted that, in line with the President’s instructions, the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development will be created on the basis of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry. At the same time, responsibility for innovation policy will be transferred to the Ministry of Science and Higher Education. A draft Presidential Decree has already been prepared and is currently under review by state authorities.

Recall that the Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan should turn into a digital country within three years.