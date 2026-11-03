Kazakhstan unveils draft nationwide plan to implement President’s address

According to Zhumangarin, of the 96 measures, 80 will be implemented by the Government.

Infrastructure modernization will be one of the plan’s main priorities. In particular, the government intends to approve the People’s Construction infrastructure development program and declare 2027 the Year of Nationwide Large-Scale Construction.

Approximately 6.5 trillion tenge from the National Fund will be allocated to the implementation of major social and infrastructure projects, said Zhumangarin.

The plan also provides for modernization of housing and utility infrastructure, continued residential construction, and expanded access to drinking water and natural gas in populated areas.

A separate section focuses on strengthening Kazakhstan’s transport and logistics potential.

The commissioning of new airports in Zaisan, Katon-Karagay and Kenderli is scheduled for May 2027, while construction of a new airport in Astana, involving a major international company, is expected to begin in June 2027, the deputy prime minister noted.

In addition, construction of the Bakhty-Ayagoz railway line is expected to be completed by late 2027. The government will also continue building and reconstructing national and regional highways, including the Aral-Caspian and Kokshetau-Petropavl highways.

Transport modernization measures will also include the comprehensive reconstruction of road border checkpoints, the transition to electronic freight documentation and the introduction of an intelligent transport system.

Energy development and ensuring a sustainable surplus of electricity will be another priority.

Construction of new power plants and modernization of existing facilities will continue, including through the development of clean coal-fired power generation and electricity transmission lines, Zhumangarin said.

He added that updating Kazakhstan’s unified long-term energy balance through 2035 would serve as a key strategic priority.

Particular attention will also be placed to the nuclear energy sector. By the end of 2027, the government plans to establish a state strategic uranium reserve to meet the needs of the country's own nuclear power plants and sign an intergovernmental agreement on the Moiynkum nuclear power plant project.

The government will also continue efforts to train qualified specialists for the nuclear industry.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan would modernize airport infrastructure under the 3-year plan through 2029.