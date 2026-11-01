Kazakhstan to modernize airport infrastructure under 3-year plan through 2029

Vice Minister Talgat Lastayev chaired a meeting with the representatives of all regional administrations and airports across the country to discuss infrastructure modernization issues.

The meeting was convened in line with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s State-of-the-Nation Address delivered on October 28, 2026. Participants reviewed the progress of implementation of the projects on the construction and reconstruction of runways, the modernization of passenger terminals, and the development of airport infrastructure.

Under the three-year airport infrastructure development plan through 2029, runways are to be modernized at seven airports. The plan includes the construction of three new runways in Astana, Shymkent and Aktobe, as well as the reconstruction of four existing runways in Almaty, Zhezkazgan, Taraz, and Uralsk.

The plan also provides for the construction and reconstruction of passenger terminals at seven airports in Aktobe, Atyrau, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Zhezkazgan, Semey, Pavlodar, and Urjar.

The meeting also discussed the timely preparation of design and cost estimate documentation, the identification of funding sources, and compliance with project implementation deadlines.

Following the meeting, the relevant government agencies, local executive bodies and stakeholders were instructed to step up their efforts and ensure the timely implementation of the infrastructure projects.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Aviation Administration (AAK) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) had signed a Statement of Intent to deepen cooperation in civil aviation, strengthen bilateral ties, and increase passenger and cargo traffic.