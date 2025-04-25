Kazakhstan-UAE forge ties with new regular flights
A new Emirati airline company – Air Arabia Abu Dhabi – is set to launch direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Almaty starting June 1, 2025, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Transport Ministry.
“The airline company plans to start operating direct regular passenger flights en route Abu Dhabi-Almaty with a frequency of 3 times a week (on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays),” a press release from the Committee reads.
The launch of new flights between Kazakhstan and the UAE is called to promote further development of trade-economic, business, investment, tourist and cultural cooperation between the countries, the Committee adds.
Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijan’s national air carrier, AZAL, plans to launch regular flights from Baku to Shymkent in June.