New destination from AZAL: direct flights to Kazakhstan's Shymkent starting in June

Reportedly, the inaugural flight to the city in southern Kazakhstan will be operated on June 28. Flights en route Baku–Shymkent–Baku will be performed 3 times per week – from Baku to Shymkent on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, and back on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

"Shymkent attracts tourists with its unique architectural monuments, ancient mausoleums, and beautiful parks. To purchase flight tickets, please visit the official website www.azal.az, use the airline's mobile app, or approach the ticket offices or accredited agencies of AZAL," said Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.

Notably, Shymkent-Urumqi direct flight to be launched from May 30.