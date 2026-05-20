Kazakhstan transformed into key Eurasian transit hub – Tokayev

Addressing the Kazakhstan-Kenya Business Forum, Tokayev said that small and medium-sized businesses are the foundation of Kazakhstan's success, accounting for approximately 40% of its economy.

He said that Kazakhstan had created an attractive institutional framework for ensuring the protection of investors’ rights and interests. The country also offers long-term incentives, such as the Altyn Visa (Golden Visa) program, which provides tax and migration benefits to the investors.

The Kazakh leader invited Kenyan business community to take advantage of these opportunities and consider Kazakhstan as a strategic direction for investment, growth and long-term partnership.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined a number of promising spheres for deepening bilateral cooperation.

Photo credit: Akorda

He stated that Kazakhstan has successfully transformed into a key Eurasian transit hub, with nearly 85% of all overland freight between China and Europe passing through the country’s territory.

“We actively develop the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, known as the Middle Corridor. In turn, Kenya stands as a key logistics gateway to Eastern Africa, ensuring unhindered access to the market of the East African Community with a population of 300 million people. We need to connect the Middle Corridor with the vitally important maritime arteries of Africa,” said Tokayev.

To achieve this goal, he said, the potential of One Belt, One Road initiative should be used.

“Kazakhstan is ready to cooperate with the Kenyan ports of Mombasa and Lamu – the largest transport and logistics hub of East Africa. The use of these ports will make it possible to significantly optimize Kazakhstan’s exports of metal products, construction materials, as well as agricultural and food products,” he said.

The President also spoke about air traffic development, which would allow for maximum acceleration of cargo delivery.”

“The open skies regime currently in effect in Kazakhstan serves as a strong incentive for attracting global air carriers. As a first step, I propose exploring the possibilities of launching cargo air routes between the two countries. Ultimately, our long-term objective remains the establishment of direct air connections between Astana and Nairobi,” said the Kazakh leader.

Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and William Ruto participated in the Kazakhstan-Kenya Business Forum.

The two sides signed a number of documents.